Fmr LLC Has $463.69 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752,498 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of KB Home worth $463,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KB Home by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of KB Home by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KB Home by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in KB Home by 123.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NYSE:KBH opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

