Fmr LLC Has $476.92 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,779,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828,216 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.38% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $476,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

