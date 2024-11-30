Fmr LLC Sells 76,187 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,817,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,187 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $490,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $64.94 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

