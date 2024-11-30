FORA Capital LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 37,325 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

