FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 28,660 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 135,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNW stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

