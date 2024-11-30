FORA Capital LLC Invests $300,000 in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,412,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after purchasing an additional 73,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 26.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 317,804 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 211,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Verint Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,707.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.