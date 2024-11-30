FORA Capital LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 802.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 45.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 30.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $88.42.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

