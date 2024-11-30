FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,763 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 29.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,187.04. This trade represents a 14.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

