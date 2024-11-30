Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD opened at $4.06 on Friday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

