Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,998,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,387.56. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,772.12. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,790 shares of company stock worth $15,004,635. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $207.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $215.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

