Fred Alger Management LLC Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,830 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,370,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 549,378 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 394,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 142,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Stevanato Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STVN opened at €20.03 ($21.08) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a 12-month high of €34.73 ($36.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Further Reading

