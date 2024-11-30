Fred Alger Management LLC Has $26.22 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $26,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 29.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at $155,006,638.64. This trade represents a 14.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $103,748.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,751,505.08. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,674 shares of company stock worth $131,623,305. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PI opened at $192.21 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.94 and its 200 day moving average is $177.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

