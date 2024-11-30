Freedom Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $53,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 437,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,202.03. This trade represents a 12.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. The trade was a 13.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.