Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

