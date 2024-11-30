Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 585.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after buying an additional 709,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 639.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 272,148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 45.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 267,825 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,628 shares of company stock valued at $729,900 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Barclays increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.