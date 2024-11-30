Freedom Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $206.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $164.34 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.19. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

