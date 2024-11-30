Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Update

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the October 31st total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of Freight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freight Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ FRGT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Freight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

