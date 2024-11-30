Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.56). Approximately 13,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 66,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.57).

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £54.07 million, a PE ratio of 4,400.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.