FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.62 and traded as high as $41.36. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 7,568 shares trading hands.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $588.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.