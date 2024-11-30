GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB opened at $0.25 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in GEE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.