General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $535,229.19 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rory Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 15.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 95,484 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in General Motors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

