GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.56.

GFL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

