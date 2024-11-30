Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 11,684 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.23% of Harley-Davidson worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 22,680.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,372,000 after purchasing an additional 842,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,576,000 after purchasing an additional 708,260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 42.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 678,092 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 174.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 266,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,405.75. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

