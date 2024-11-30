Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $8.56 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $460.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $396.07 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.20 and a 200-day moving average of $454.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

