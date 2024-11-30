Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 16,451 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,451 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

