Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 56,046 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,046 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Medpace worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Medpace by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Medpace by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.56.

Medpace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $340.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.80 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.82 and a 200-day moving average of $371.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

