Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 810 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $750.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $905.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,019.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $735.95 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

