Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company's stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

