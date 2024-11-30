GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $97.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

GMS opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GMS by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 138.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in GMS by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

