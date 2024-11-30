Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Goldbank Mining Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

