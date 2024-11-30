GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Up 178.4% in November

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 178.4% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.62% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

