GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the October 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLR traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 549,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

