Hantz Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 290.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,985.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,020.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,867.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,267.67.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

