Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,813 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

