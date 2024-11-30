Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 7,877 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $232.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.59. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.33. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,941,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,572,896. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,726,717 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

