Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 11,574 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPG opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

