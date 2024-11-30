Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,298,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after purchasing an additional 877,345 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,502,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,006,000 after purchasing an additional 665,105 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,753. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

