Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.2 %

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

NYSE:HOG opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.