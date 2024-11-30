Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

HMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

