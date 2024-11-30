HashAI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $128.53 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, HashAI has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. HashAI has a market capitalization of $128.53 million and $1.53 million worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,330.46 or 0.99790395 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,201.27 or 0.99656564 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. The official message board for HashAI is www.tiktok.com/@officialhashai. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00150816 USD and is up 19.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,272,058.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

