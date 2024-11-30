Head-To-Head Review: TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) & United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriSalus Life Sciences -206.24% N/A -236.83% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and United American Healthcare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriSalus Life Sciences $26.89 million 5.17 -$59.04 million ($2.49) -1.83 United American Healthcare N/A N/A $720,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United American Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences.

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TriSalus Life Sciences and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 6 2 3.25 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

TriSalus Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $12.08, suggesting a potential upside of 164.99%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Volatility & Risk

TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats United American Healthcare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

