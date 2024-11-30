Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 2,535,590 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $922,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $154.38 and a twelve month high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $703.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.61.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
