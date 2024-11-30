Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 81,353 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 77.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,353 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

