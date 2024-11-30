Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,595 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Lucid Group worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCID. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCID. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

