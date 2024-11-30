Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.62 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,901,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.