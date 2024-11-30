Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.32 Million in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 11.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 6.5 %

ITUB stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITUB. UBS Group lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ITUB

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.