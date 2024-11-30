HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,269 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for 3.1% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 8.89% of HealthEquity worth $635,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 48.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,093.98. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

