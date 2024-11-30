HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Down 16.7% in November

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,909,000 after buying an additional 626,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,665,000 after buying an additional 399,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,894,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,163,000 after buying an additional 165,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,678,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 940,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

