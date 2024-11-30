Hhlr Advisors LTD. Acquires Shares of 79,500 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 0.1% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

