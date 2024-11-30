Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BEEZ opened at $33.45 on Friday. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
